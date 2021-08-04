OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,570 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 750,000 shares of company stock worth $2,742,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

