Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $589.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
