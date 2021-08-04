Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $589.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

