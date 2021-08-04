Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,225 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after buying an additional 758,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 310,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

