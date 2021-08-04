Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,849 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE SKY opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.