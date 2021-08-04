Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth $222,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSXP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

PSXP stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

