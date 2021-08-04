Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,844 Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.14.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

