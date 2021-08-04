Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $14,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,235 shares in the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $9,570,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 327,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.