Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,362 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

