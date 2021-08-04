Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $158.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.82. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

