Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Oppenheimer has a “Average” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist reduced their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.56.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,992,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

