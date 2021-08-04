Oppenheimer Weighs in on Woodward, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $73.81 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

