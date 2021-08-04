Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $6,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after buying an additional 710,049 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

