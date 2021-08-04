OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $11.30. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 26,331 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $816.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.83 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

