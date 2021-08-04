Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 21,051 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

