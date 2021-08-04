Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,911 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $164,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,716 shares of company stock worth $73,727,436 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Moderna stock traded up $40.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.04. The stock had a trading volume of 945,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,958,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $386.98. The company has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

