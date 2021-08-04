Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 513,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 40,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 850,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,984,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.