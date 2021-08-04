O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,555 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,567 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $612.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $567.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

