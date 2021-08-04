Orgenesis (ORGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 186.45% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%.

Shares of Orgenesis stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 51,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

