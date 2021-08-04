Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $822,840.71 and approximately $241,275.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00145258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.55 or 0.99994599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00845555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

