Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Trading 13.7% Higher

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)’s share price was up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 8,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46.

About Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

