Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Trading Down 3%

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s share price was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,136,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,705,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

