Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.10 million, a PE ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.10. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

