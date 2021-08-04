Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Otter Tail has increased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of OTTR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $54.48.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
