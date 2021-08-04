Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

OMI traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,685. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

