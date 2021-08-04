Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

PACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. 148,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 308,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 161,652 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

