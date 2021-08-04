Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 801 ($10.47) and last traded at GBX 812 ($10.61). Approximately 190,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 407,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($10.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 814.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

