Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.53.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

