Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.28. 17,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

