Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 265,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,027. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

