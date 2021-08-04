Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,912. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.77. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

