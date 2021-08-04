Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 372,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,493,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

