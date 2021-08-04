Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. First Command Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 34,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. 185,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,206,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

