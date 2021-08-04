Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

TSN stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $70.45. 22,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,294. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.39.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.