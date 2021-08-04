Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,986,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

