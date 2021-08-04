Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.37. 23,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,687. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.