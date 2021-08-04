Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483,058 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $426,065,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

