Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

RCII opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

