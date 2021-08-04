Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 16,646 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,220,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

