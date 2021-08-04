Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 26,894 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 577,852 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,325,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,943 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

In other news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

