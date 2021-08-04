Paloma Partners Management Co Has $348,000 Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

