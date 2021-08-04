Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 391.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 77,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess? stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

