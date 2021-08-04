Parkland (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parkland (TSE:PKI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion.

TSE:PKI opened at C$40.05 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.18 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

