Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Gap Down to $37.55

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $34.01. Parsons shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 21,035 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 163.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

About Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

