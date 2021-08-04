Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.56.
Separately, TheStreet raised Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.
Partners Bancorp Company Profile
Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.
