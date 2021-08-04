Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partners Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Partners Bancorp worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

