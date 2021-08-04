Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.