PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ID stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. PARTS iD has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.