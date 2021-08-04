Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.36. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 5,961 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $960.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

