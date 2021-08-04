Party City Holdco (PRTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 3.92. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

