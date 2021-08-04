Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,325 shares of company stock worth $1,398,374 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

