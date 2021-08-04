Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $450.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software stock opened at $400.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.66, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

